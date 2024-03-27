The recent internet blackout affected my streams - KiDi

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Ghanaian musician, KiDi has disclosed how the recent internet outage affected him.



In a recent interview with Hitz FM, he said the March 14 incident, which plunged Ghana into a sudden and unexpected internet blackout, shocked him as most people's daily activities were based on access to the internet.



"I didn't know how much of our lives were controlled by the internet. Everything was at a standstill," he said.



He added that the 3-day blackout impacted his music streams as people could not access streaming platforms.



"It did (impact my streams). I mean, if you don't have electricity and you don't have the internet to even pay your light bill, you need the basics first. But we're happy that the internet is coming back small," he said.



KiDi further acknowledged the internet's impact on individuals' daily lives and said he could not imagine a world without it.



"It's crazy because a lot of the work we do now is influenced by the internet. If that ever happens, it will be serious.



"I can't even imagine it because we have to go back to the old days when we wrote letters and rode horses," he said.



About the blackout



The internet blackout in Ghana on March 14, 2024, caused widespread disruption, affecting businesses, media, and transportation.



The 3-day incident exposed the dependency on digital connectivity and the consequences of its sudden loss.



Businesses, including media houses, couldn't publish or engage with audiences; ride-hailing services were halted, and social media interactions ceased.



The event led to financial losses and operational challenges. It also highlighted the need for resilient internet infrastructure and contingency planning.



