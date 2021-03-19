You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 03 19Article 1209178

Entertainment of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The reason behind Prophet Kumchacha’s new look revealed

Prophet Kumchaha is the founder and leader of Heaven's Gate Ministries play videoProphet Kumchaha is the founder and leader of Heaven's Gate Ministries

General overseer of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei popularly known as ‘Kumchacha’ has been captured in a new physical look.

The controversial man of God in an interview with KofiTV was seen wearing a fully grown white beard and a pair of spectacles to match.

Apart from the white beard, Bald Kumchacha now has hairs growing all over his head.

Explaining the reason behind his look he said: “I’m 50 years but with a baby face. Because of that, people don’t really realize how old I am. I have six children. 3 of them are in the university. My firstborn is 26 years old and she is a nurse. I want people to know that I’m not a little boy. I have now embraced my old age,”

Asked how he is able to maintain a young look despite his old age, Kumchacha said:

“I take very good care of myself, I eat very well. I don’t just eat anything I lay my hands on. I don’t visit the gym but you can see my muscles, it looks like that of a fitness coach. I am very fit,”

Meanwhile, the popular man of God has explained the meaning of his name, ‘Kumchacha’.

He stated in an interview with Happy FM that: “Kumchacha is a Latin word that means a ‘powerful man of God’. If a Latin man mentions the name Kumchacha then he is talking about a powerful, anointed, and great man of God

Watch the video below

