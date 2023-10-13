'The program is showbiz, let it be showbiz' - Allotey Jacobs blames UTV for attack

Entertainment of Friday, 13 October 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has partly blamed the production team of United Showbiz on UTV for the attack on them last Saturday.



Some NPP thugs trooped into the studios of UTV disrupting United Showbiz for an hour and refusing to leave the set until they are made members of the panel.



They also insisted that musician Kwame Aplus, a panel member on the show, should apologize to the New Patriotic Party for tearing their letter that they sent to the management of UTV to streamline the programme.



To Allotey Jacobs, UTV somehow brought the attack on themselves when they decided to mix entertainment with politics.



"The program is supposed to be showbiz, so let it be showbiz. Immediately, you start to spice it with politics, like you said if you want to destroy relationship, attach the politics", he told Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo".



He also slammed the National Media Commission and Ghana Journalists Association for not whipping the production team of the entertainment show into line when they started to discuss political issues.



"They saw what was going on and looked on doing nothing. They are to be blamed too," Allotey said.



