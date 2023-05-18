The old EL is not dead - Rapper clarifies

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 May 2023

When Ghanaian rapper EL went on his little hiatus, he made it clear that his old self was dead and announced the birth of a new sound.



This statement was taken overboard, especially by those who did not really understand his point as it received several reactions. EL has clarified his earlier statement by assuring his fans of bigger and better sounds which incorporate his old music.



On his account, he went through an evolution and as a creative, the needed break made him a better person.



"You are going to love the new EL as well and of cause the old EL is not dead. I don't want people to take it literally, of course, the old EL is not dead," the rapper disclosed in an interview with Sika Osei.



The 2016 VGMA 'Artiste of the Year' who recently released a single titled 'Chop Life' further explained: "I just want the fans to grow with me as well. When I say the old EL is dead, I don't mean literally dead, even figuratively dead. He is still me but I evolved into a new creature...I am excited about the new music direction."



EL maintained that he hasn't changed but rather grown into a bigger person capable of producing sounds from different genres, not just rap music. He assured fans of performing his old songs alongside his new projects.



"I actually just put a post of some of my old songs recently because am the same guy but I feel like I've been through certain experiences in my life that have made me a better person...it is just evolution and that is how life works. I am the same humble, laid-back studio head but I've just grown a lot over the past couple of months," he clarified.















