The north will support both NPP, NDC presidential candidates - Fancy Gadam

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian musician, Fancy Gadam, has expressed his excitement about the fact that both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have presidential candidates from the Northern region of Ghana.



In an interview with Property FM in Cape Coast, the “Total Cheat” hitmaker expressed his delight at the possibility of Ghana's next president hailing from the North, following in the footsteps of Dr. Hilla Limann and John Dramani Mahama.



He acknowledged that it's ultimately up to divine will and wished both candidates well in their endeavors.



“It feels good to have the next president coming from the North, but it is almighty Allah that does whatever he wants.



"No man can question God, so the only thing we have to do is wish everybody well, being a candidate for NPP or NDC," he stated.



With both President Mahama and Dr. Bawumia coming from the Northern region, Fancy Gadam emphasized that the people from the Northern part of the country are ready to support any candidate from their region, regardless of political affiliations.



"As far as President Mahama and Dr. Bawumia are both coming from the North, we are going to support both of them," he said.



ID/OGB







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



