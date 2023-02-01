The next woman I date will get the best version of me - Kwabena Kwabena

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician, George Kwabena Adu, popularly known in showbiz circles as Kwabena Kwabena, has said living a single life has taught him to learn more about himself and to prepare him for the woman he meets next.



According to a myjoyonline.com report, the artiste mentioned that the next woman he loves, will get the purest version of him as a result of his growth.



“I met myself quite recently, and I’m having a moment. I’m getting to know George more, and I want to prepare myself better for the next person I meet because the next person will enjoy.



“She’s going to get a great version of me. She’s going to enjoy a more sophisticated Kwabena. The whole world is going to know her,” he said.



He added that not being in a love relationship has helped him focus on his personal development.



While making these statements, the 'Obaa' vocalist held the opinion that one can only demonstrate sincere love after learning more about themselves.



Furthermore, Kwabena Kwabena claims that being alone and going back to school as a single man has allowed him to be more focused on re-establishing himself.



Meanwhile, while answering whether he was looking for love currently, the artiste said 'It's quite relative now'.







ADA/BOG