Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: My News GH

The name Kumawood is my creation - Afia Schwarzenegger

play videoTV host Afia Schwarzenegger

TV host Afia Schwarzenegger is laying claim to the title Kumawood for the movie industry in the Ashanti region.



According to her, she attended one of Ghana Movie Awards which did not live up to expectation and thought she and her partner could come up with an award scheme to honour actors and actresses in the Ashanti region.



“So we went for Ghana Movie Awards and it was wack. So while in the car on our way to Kumasi, I suggested to Sammy that we can come up with an Award Scheme."



"Sammy asked how it will be called on I said If there is Nollywood, Hollywood then we should use Kumawood. When we got to Kumasi, Mr. Twumasi said we should add akoben so we added akoben and it became Kumawood Akoben Awards. So I initiated Kumawood.”



For Afia, players in the Kumawood industry are to be blamed for the stereotype because they did not carry themselves very well.



"As at the time I came up with that name, Kumawood was the biggest in the entertainment industry in Ghana," Afia Schwarzenegger told Accra-based Neat FM in an interview.



Watch the video below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.