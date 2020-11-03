Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

The music space is big, stop the 'pull him down syndrome' - Mr. Logic tells Ghanaian artistes

Artiste manager and songwriter, Mr. Logic has called on artistes in Ghana to support each other, particularly the younger ones struggling to come into the music limelight.



Mr. Logic bemoaned the attitude of the music stars who tend to look down on other artistes or see their fellow artistes as their competitors.



According to him, the music space is big to contain every artiste, hence that “pull him/her down syndrome’’, strife and envy must come to an end.



Mr. Logic made this comment while discussing the recent outburst by musician Kuami Eugene that he is not getting support from his colleagues.



Kuami Eugene posted a video on his Instagram blasting his fellow artistes for their lack of support for one another.



The “Angela’’ hitmaker has released a new album dubbed “Son of Africa’’ but it appears there is not much buzz about it.



Some critics believe the low publicity for his new album is what has aroused him to go wild on his colleague musicians.



Speaking on Peace FM’s “Entertainment Review’’, Mr. Logic said; “Those who are big and up there, they shouldn’t be looking down on the ones down there because anybody can be the next big star. I will advise that if there is any young artiste pushing for collaboration, support the artiste and share to push each other... The music space is so big. As we speak right here now, a new artiste can pop today, new one tomorrow; yet there will be a lot of space for everybody."

