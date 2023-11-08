The music industry is not making enough money from Tiktok - Digital marketing expert

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Following debates about the impact of social media platform, Tiktok on the music industry in Ghana, digital marketing expert, Kwame Baah has stated that even though the app is beneficial to the industry, it provides very little revenue for musicians.



Speaking exclusively to GhanaWeb, Kwame Baah argued that the beneficiaries from the wide use of Tiktok are the users or influencers and not the musical artistes themselves.



“The music industry is not making more money on TikTok. It's rather helping the songs to blow and then fetches us money on Apple Music, Spotify and the rest.



“It's only the content creators who are going live I mean, if you come to Ghana who are going live on the platform, that is making money. But in terms of the musicians, the revenue even coming from TikTok is low,” he said.



When asked if the industry would suffer if there are bans or restrictions placed on it, Kwame Baah remained unperturbed, stating that individuals would find a way to utilize the underlying technology behind the app and would apply it to another existing social media platforms.



“We will just look for a different way to do promotion. The same way our songs were blowing before TikTok, that is the same way our songs will blow after TikTok.



"And the advantage of it is that when people are posting stuff on TikTok and doing the hashtags and all that, and algorithm is picking it, it takes that same metrics on Google and on YouTube and on Facebook as well.



"So we have equal chances everywhere. It's just that now what is booming now is TikTok,” he said.



He added that the only individuals who would be impacted by a restriction to the app are the influencers, but the artistes would remain unaffected.



“The same metrics we've been using since Facebook popped up and we are not going to change that. It will take food off some influencers table, but for musicians I doubt,” he said.



