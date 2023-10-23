The music industry is not competitive internationally - Cwesi Oteng laments

Entertainment of Monday, 23 October 2023

Popular Ghanaian gospel artiste, Cwesi Oteng has lamented the state of the Ghanaian music industry and its performance compared to international industries.



According to him, the decline of Ghana’s performance in the international space is not due to the fact that other countries like Nigeria have a larger population.



It is, however, due to the fact that Ghana is not competitive enough.



“Internationally and competitively, we are knocked out. Check international performances; it has nothing to do with population. If we were matching the competition, we would also be filling international stadiums. Because in those international stadiums, there are Ghanaians there,” he said.



He blamed the situation on major players in the industry in Ghana who he claimed are more focused on enriching a few individuals but not doing much to collectively push the industry to the international space.



“And it starts from home. We have an industry that makes certain people rich, but we don't have an industry that pushes Ghana’s music industry forward,” he stated.



