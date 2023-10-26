The music industry is not attractive to investors - KiDi laments

Entertainment of Thursday, 26 October 2023

KiDi has shared his concerns on the challenges many creatives face in the music industry.



According to him, many acts are surviving on “vibes and insha Allah”.



Speaking on ‘The Day Show” with Berla Mundi, KiDi acknowledged that everyone in the industry is doing their best with the resources available.



“We are doing our best with what we have, if you have conversation with Ghanaian creators, you realize that everybody is really doing their best with what they have.



“We wish for catalysts, things that put whatever we're doing on a wider horizon.

But this is what we have. Even though we are fighting, we won't fold our arms and complain. We'll work till we get to that stage where we have what we want,” he said.



He recognized that securing investments from individuals who believe in their vision is crucial. However, KiDi pointed out the lack of a well-defined system within the industry which makes it challenging to attract investments.



“That conversation is a wider conversation because there's so many things plucked into this one problem. If I'm an investor, and I'm coming to invest in a system. What is the system? There is no system to even be attractive,” he said.



KiDi also mentioned that many artists rely on their passion and dedication to push through obstacles. He also stressed the importance of finding solutions and persevering, rather than dwelling on the problems.



“That's why a lot of us, it is our passion and passion is what makes the difference between when the thing is weighing you down, you're still pushing because it's what you love to do.



“So we'll keep working hard. I will not come and sit and say, this thing is not working for me. Yes, there's things that are bad, but my mentality is to always forge on, like, keep going, no matter what the thing is.



"I'll find a plan to manoeuvre my way around it until I can get it fixed,” he said.



