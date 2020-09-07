Entertainment of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: Sammy Kay Media

The movie industry is dying, actors and actresses fragmented into groups - Zynnell Zuh

Actress Zynnel Zuh

Speaking on the sharp decline of the movie industry in Ghana in an interview with Sammy Kay, fashionista and actress Zynnel Zuh said the industry is dying.



She said even before COVID-19, the movie industry had been on a decline forsome reasons but according to her, all is not lost since it can be salvage with togetherness and unity.



She also asserted that the movie industry is fragmented and characterized by different groups, which she also finds herself in one.



Zynnel Zuh added that there is a need for all industry players to come together and form one solid unit to bring back the industry back to life.

