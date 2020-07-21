Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The movie industry has fallen – Irene Opare

play videoVeteran actress Irene Opare

Veteran actress, Irene Opare, has added her voice to the ongoing debate on whether or not the movie industry has collapsed.



There've been diverse opinions from industry players over the status of the movie industry, with one group claiming that the industry is alive, whiles the other group says the movie industry is dead.



For those who say the industry has collapsed, they have attributed the lack of films being produced, actors and actresses turning radio and TV presenters, and the advent of digital platforms such as YouTube, as the reason why they think the industry has collapsed.



But according to Irene Opare who spoke in an interview with Ola Michael on Neat FM, monitored by Ghanaweb.com, the movie industry has fallen.



She said that even though the industry has fallen, she will not say categorically that it has totally collapsed.



She said Ghana has a vibrant film industry but circumstances have led it its fall.



“The industry is there, I have heard from several people that the industry has collapsed, but I don’t think it has. It has fallen a bit, but not collapsed, and it is not just us, many sectors are going through something, ours has fallen, we just have to pick it up,” she said.



