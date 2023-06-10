The moment Tamale Central MP, Murtala Mohammed fluently spoke Patois

Entertainment of Saturday, 10 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament (MP) Tamale Central Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed has been the toast of social media followers after a video showcasing his Patois prowess went viral.



The former Deputy Minister who touted himself as a Rastafarian while being interviewed, indicated that he is very fluent in Patois despite not being too loud about it.



It is not known when Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed learnt the Jamaican Patois, an English-based creole language with West African influences, spoken primarily in Jamaica and among the Jamaican diaspora.



However, it has been gathered that he may have learnt it during his days in Senior Secondary School but from the video, it was evident he is not a novice in speaking the language.



Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed attended Ghana Senior High (GHANASCO), Tamale. He is a trained teacher who holds a teachers certificate A from Tamale College of Education (TACE) formerly Tamale Training College (TATCO), Tamale.



He once served as the Member of Parliament for Nanton and the Deputy Minister for Information and Media Relations and the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.



