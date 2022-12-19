The moment Davido and Chioma shared a kiss in Qatar

Entertainment of Monday, 19 December 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Davido and his wife, Chioma left fans gushing as they returned to social media to continue their public display of affection.



The couple who lost Ifeanyi Adeleke, their first son in October 2022 took time off social media to grieve.



Davido, in his first social media post since the tragic incident, shared photos of Chioma getting him ready for the event.



A video of the couple sharing a kiss during a hangout with a group of people also surfaced online and elicited warm reactions.



In the video, Davido and Chioma were dining with some friends when he (Davido) leaned forward to kiss his wife.



