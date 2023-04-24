The moment Afia Schwarzenegger knelt before Dr. Kwaku Oteng at an event

Entertainment of Monday, 24 April 2023

Afia Schwarzenegger, one of the dignitaries invited for Brother Sammy’s album launch, stole the attention as usual.



The event which took place in Kumasi was witnessed by a host of celebrities including Nana Ama McBrown, Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu, Ernest Opoku, Piesie Esther and popular business mogul, Dr Kwaku Oteng among others.



However, upon arrival at the event grounds, Afia Schwarzenegger who spotted Dr. Kwaku Oteng in the crowd, went straight to him, knelt before him and hugged him passionately.

In a viral video spotted online, they were seen having a hearty conversation, smiling and holding each other as onlookers couldn’t help but stare.



The video has since caught the attention of netizens on social media, who have either lambasted Afia for getting too close to the Angel Group of Companies founder or commended her for building solid connections.



“You see the kind of humility she is showing she didn’t get up till she finished talking to the man ..Sadly people are bashing her ..But this life you have to learn how to build connections with people at the top ..Your main currency is information and people oo..Don’t forget!!..These two things can get you anything and anywhere in life !!!” a netizen wrote.



“I won’t be surprised that she’ll start a new beef with the big man soon this week. As for her, you can’t predict her lol,” another said.



It can be recalled that earlier in April 2020, when Afia Schwarzenegger stormed social media with the news of Akua Amoakowaa and Dr. Kwaku Oteng’s divorce, she referred to him as her godfather.



Afia, while taking sides with her ‘godfather’ said she was the one who introduced him to Akua Amoakowaa, Dr. Kwaku Oteng’s former fourth wife.



