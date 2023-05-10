The message in 'Waye Me Yie' contributed to its popularity - Piesie Esther

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Gospel musician Piesie Esther in 2022 released a single titled 'Waye Me Yie' a song which later became one of the most popular songs in the year, earning her multiple nominations at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).



The singer in an interview with GhanaWeb's Paula Amma Broni, disclosed that never did she envisage her project being widely received by the general public although she had hope following its release.



Piesie Esther has credited God for her monster hit which single-handedly got her a spot in the 2023 VGMA 'Artiste of the Year' category. She explained that the message of hope and thanksgiving in the song touched the hearts of many and increased its popularity.



"In fact, I knew from the onset that the message in 'Waye Me Yie' was definitely going to be big with the grace of God but I never imagined that it will become this popular. I give all the praise to God," she said.



Before the main event, the gospel singer who dazzled in an emerald green gown on the VGMA red carpet was hopeful of winning big on the night.



"I am here at the VGMA to witness the power of God. I don't know the outcome of today's awards but Piesie Esther will give praise to God no matter the outcome. Ebenezer, this is how far God has brought me. We really do appreciate it," she said.



Piesie walked away with two awards- Best Gospel Song and Gospel Artiste of the Year.













