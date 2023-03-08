The men who will be of help are not the ones who will sleep with you - Obuobia advises women

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian politician and journalist Obuobia Darko-Opoku has emphasized the importance of not relying on sexual relationships to advance in life.



Speaking at the Women of Valour event organised by Nana Aba Anamoah, the Member of Parliament for Gbawe highlighted that the men who will help women achieve their goals in life are not necessarily the ones that will sleep with them.



“You will be amazed to see that the men that will help you, and move you up are not the ones who will warm your bed. Yes, you heard me right.



“Yes, the men who will be of help to you in this world are not the ones who will sleep with you,” she stated.



According to her, all her success came from men who didn't sleep with her or receive any sexual favours from her.



She advised women to stop thinking that by sleeping with men, they would do their bidding.



“And everything I have owned all my life. That is something that I really needed that didn't come from a man who slept with me or got any sexual favours from me.



“So I am telling you, don't jump into people's beds and simply think that because you are sleeping with them, they will do everything for you. You will be mistaken,” she revealed.



In addition, the politician noted that sometimes doing small things for others, such as running an errand or offering assistance, can have a significant impact.



Obuobia emphasized the importance of genuine relationships based on mutual respect and admiration rather than sexual relationships for advancement.



“Sometimes it's just about doing that little gesture for that person. It's about running an errand. It's about saying, excuse me, please, can I help you and that person is easily touched by it.



"It doesn't have to be about love. It doesn't have to be about all those things that we think will bring us all the good men,” she added.







Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:







Watch the latest episode of E-Forum







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:







ADA/OGB