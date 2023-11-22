The media is biased when it comes to reggae music in Ghana - Mr. Logic fumes

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Controversial media personality, Mr. Logic, has chided the Ghanaian media for underrating reggae music which has affected its prominence in the country.



According to him, the media is biased towards reggae because people regard it as foreign but that perception is erroneous hence the media should sit up and promote it as much as possible.



The entertainment pundit bemoaned why some of the biggest musicians in the country like Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy are reggae Dancehall artisteS yet attention is not given to project them enough.



Speaking in an interview with MX24, monitored by GhanaWeb, Mr. Logic called on the Ghana media to do the needful by promoting the reggae songs by Ghanaian artistes to project them at the global stage.



"When he was quizzed whether reggae music is underrated in Ghana he responded, “Yes, it is because our media is a bit biased. We believe that Afrobeat is ours and reggae is foreign. It's not foreign.



"Our top most artistes, I mean, top most foreign export is reggae. Artistes like Shatta Wale and Stoneboy, are our reggae dancehall artistes meaning you can count the numbers. So why are we still biased against reggae dancehall? All this is what is putting us on the world map.”



He further elaborated on the need for the media to promote reggae songs by Ghanaian artistes and its benefit to the nation.



“So, for me, I think the media should grow up, honestly, we should grow up and open up to new things, which is reggae. We should keep that route. I was asked whether afrobeat, in the event of afrobeat and my piano, would reggae survive. It's surviving. Stoneboy is surviving. So we're going to make it,” said Mr. Logic.



Conversation about the promotion of reggae music continues to be debated in the public domain with experts urging the media to address it appropriately.







