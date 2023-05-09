The launch of the cultural oneness festival brings together Fancy Gadam and Macassio for a greater cause

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Source: John Claude Tamakloe

The biggest rivals in the Northern Region, Fancy Gadam and Macassio were both spotted during the launch of the Cultural Oneness Festival on April 28, 2023 at Radach Lodge and Conference Center, Tamale. Their presence was very significant to the festival in terms of goals, vision and mission.



One of the biggest advantages of rivalries uniting for a greater goal is the increased sense of motivation and focus it creates. The two rival teams or companies working together towards a common goal will encourage each entity to be driven to perform better. This can lead to an increase in productivity and a higher quality of work from both camps. This is exactly what The Taste Of Afrika seeks to achieve with the Cultural Oneness Festival.



Rivalries are often viewed as negative and destructive, but there are instances where such rivalries can bring about positive outcomes. And that of Gadam and Macassio is a classic example. When two or more entities with competing interests come together to achieve a common goal, their efforts can be more productive and impactful than those of individual entities. This is the concept of rivalries uniting for a greater goal. The initiative to celebrate oneness in diversity was spearheaded by Tengol K. Kplemani and Martin Christopher Glin, and they deserve thanks for their forward-looking and realistic approach.



Another advantage of these rivals uniting for a greater goal is the combination of diverse skill sets and resources. When the two entities come together, they're poised to bring their unique strengths and resources to the table. This diversity of resources can lead to more creative problem-solving, which can bring about new and innovative solutions.



For the two rival entities to sit under the same umbrella for the betterment of the industry towards a common goal, can help to break down barriers and build a sense of trust. Through collaboration, these rival entities slowly come to understand and appreciate each other's strengths and weaknesses. This can lead to a reduction in hostility, and an increase in cooperation when working towards future goals.



The ultimate goal of The Cultural Oneness Festival is, the importance of resource people from all walks of life uniting for a greater goal is the positive impact that it can have on the outcome of The Taste Of Afrika's project or initiative. The shared goal can motivate both parties to work harder towards a common cause, resulting in a more efficient and effective outcome. So, it's important that we recognize the benefits of rivalries uniting for a greater goal and encourage them when possible. Not being in agreement with someone doesn't open the door to being enemies. Let love lead.