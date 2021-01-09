Entertainment of Saturday, 9 January 2021

Source: Zionfelix

The last interview Becca’s mother granted before she died

play videoGhanaian musician Becca and her late mother

As social media users continue to mourn Becca's late mother, a video of the last interview she granted Chris-Vincent Agyapong before she died has resurfaced online.



From what was seen and heard in the video, it appears all was not well between Becca and her mother before she joined her ancestors on January 8, 2020.



Per the issues that Becca’s mother raised in the said interview, her daughter (Becca) had cut her off because she was not in agreement with her marriage to Oluwatobi Sanni Daniel aka Dr. Tobi.



She also touched on various sensitive issues including how she struggled with Becca's pregnancy when all her family members had given up on her.



Watch the full interview is below:





