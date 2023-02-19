The introduction of melody made Sarkodie successful – Okyeame Kwame

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 February 2023

Ghanaian renowned hiplife musician, Kwame Nsiah-Apau, popularly known as Okyeame Kwame, has asserted that Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie became a success when he fused melody with his staple genre rap.





These intriguing statements made by the Afrocentric entrepreneur were termed as expounded advice to all upcoming rappers in the industry who aim at making commercial success in the music industry.



The ‘Rap Doctor’ noted in an interview on Accra based radio station, that Sarkodie’s music was enjoyed by everyone in the beginning but only made hits after he started adding melody.



“Let me use a classic example like Sarkodie. When Sarkodie started rapping, we all enjoyed what he was doing but it was when he added melody to it; then he became a national success,” he revealed.



Okyeame chose Sarkodie’s Baby feat. Mugeez as a typical example of what he posited as the final component of Sarkodie’s success and further added that melody is a key component in the process of creating music. “It is very key that we don’t water down melody because it is the most difficult part of the creative process,” he opined.



