The interesting moment McBrown smacked Big Akwes’ bald head seven times

Big Akwes and Nana Ama McBrown, ended the latest edition of the ‘McBrown’s Kitchen’ show in an interesting manner.



There were mixed emotions throughout the show and it got heated at a point, but these two who are somewhat close friends were seen having a good time at the latter part of the show as they became jovial.



After Big Akwes prepared his meal for the day, a fan was invited to dine and interact with him at the table.



But the Kumawood actor ‘picked on’ on the lady the whole time.



At a point, Big Akwes made some sarcastic remarks about the guest and she was compelled to ask why he was trolling her in such a manner.



“I am your fan so why are you treating me in this manner?” the lady asked while bursting into laughter.



In response, Big Akwes said she shouldn’t expect to be treated any better adding that he is a mean person.



Big Akwes then tagged Nana Ama Mcbrown as his ‘partner in crime’.



“I am not a nice person; If you like, ask Nana Ama if we are nice people,” he said while laughing out loud.



It was at this moment that McBrown stood up and smacked his bald head seven times whiles de-associating herself from the ‘mean personality’ tag.



“As for me, I am a nice person. I am grown and mature,” she said while smacking his head in a hilarious manner.



