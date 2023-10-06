The importance of self-worth in relationships

LifeStyle of Friday, 6 October 2023

Source: Ogochukwu Nweke

In the intricate realm of human interactions, relationships stand out as one of the most profound and impactful experiences. They have the power to uplift, heal, and inspire, but also to wound, belittle, and suppress. The foundation of any genuine relationship is mutual respect and understanding.



However, a pivotal question arises: if one consents to be treated as less than a person in the pursuit of a relationship, can one realistically expect to be acknowledged and respected as a person within that very relationship?



The precedent of acceptance:



Every relationship sets its precedents, norms, and boundaries. These are often established in the early stages, defining the tone and dynamics as the relationship progresses. Accepting treatment that undermines one's dignity and self-worth inadvertently sets a precedent. It sends a subtle message that such behaviour is tolerable and can become the unfortunate norm.



The mirage of compromise:



In the name of love, understanding, or compromise, individuals often justify accepting less than they deserve. While compromise is undoubtedly a cornerstone of healthy relationships, there is a vast difference between healthy compromises and sacrificing one's fundamental rights as an individual. True compromise works towards mutual growth and understanding, not the suppression of one for the contentment of the other.



The cycle of diminished value:



Once trapped in a cycle where one is treated as less than a person, breaking free becomes increasingly challenging. The continuous exposure to such treatment can erode self-worth, leading to a skewed perception of one's value in the relationship and broader contexts. This diminished self-view can perpetuate the cycle, making it harder to recognise, confront, or rectify the situation.



Redefining relationship standards:



It is never too late to reassess and redefine the standards of a relationship. Recognising one's value is the first step towards demanding and ensuring respectful treatment. Relationships should act as safe havens of mutual respect, not arenas where one's worth is constantly tested and belittled.



The essence of true relationships:



At the heart of every meaningful relationship lies a simple truth: mutual respect and value for each individual's uniqueness. Accepting anything less is not a testament to one's commitment to the relationship, but a disservice to one's self-worth.



Remember, in the quest for love and understanding, it is paramount to first love and understand oneself. Only by setting standards that reflect one's true worth can one hope to foster a relationship that genuinely honours and cherishes each individual involved.