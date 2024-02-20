The grandeur and opulence that characterized Ernest Chemist CEO’s daughter and Sena Agbodza’s wedding

Entertainment of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Animwaa Sampong, the daughter of Ernest Chemist Group founder, got hitched to her sweetheart, Sena Agbodza, in a much-talked-about wedding ceremony on February 17, 2024, in Accra.



Animwaa, the current Head of Exports at Ernest Chemist, married the popular Ghanaian businessman in what has been described as a lavish ceremony characterized by jaw-dropping events.



Setting the tone for the list of 2024 luxurious weddings, the union is said to be a spectacle of class and culture.



Events that played out, ranging from the personalities that graced the event to the smallest detail, were a sight to behold.



It is reported that all the vendors were transported from Lebanon and some European countries for a touch of specialty. The wedding took place in a specially constructed venue adorned with state-of-the-art décor.



Additionally, entertainers worldwide were sourced to provide a truly global and captivating experience. The only local musician who performed at the wedding was Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba, who thrilled the crowd with back-to-back performances.



Furthermore, the bride adorned herself with various custom-made dresses throughout the ceremony. She notably rocked a gold lace gown with detachable sleeves during the reception, and this particular outfit stood out.



The event has sparked discussions on social media about the evolving nature of Ghanaian weddings. It has also reignited the topic of ‘class differences’ in today’s society.



