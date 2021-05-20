The girls love me, and I love them too – King Promise on his upcoming album

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

Jamming to the first single off the album, Slow Down, in the studios with Giovani Caleb, King Promise gave his fans a sneak peek into his upcoming album.



Speaking about the first single on the album on 3FM Drive, King Promise said the inspiration came from the new trend of women asking men to slow down for them.



The ‘Selfish’ hitmaker is popular for his romantic music, which always hits the right spot, especially with the ladies. When Giovani described how the ladies gushed and crooned when they learnt he would be on the show, King Promise said he loves them as much as they love him too.



Responding to why the ladies love me so much, He said, “I think it’s the music and the vibes. I am good vibes. I am just chilling and cool. I like to have a good time with no stress and no worries. Just chop life. And make great music. Music that people can relate to and enjoy. Cruising in the car with the mandem or some girl at the beach or some party. It is really for everything.”



He rectified that although his songs are about love, there are a few which talks about other things in life. He said this other side of his music is very prominent in his upcoming album. King Promise said the new album is everything.



He said the motivation stemmed from his reality during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said, “During these COVID times, I was at home. I had the time to relax and make music from a very different perspective and angle than I have ever made.” King Promise likes the whole experience as an epiphany.



He continues to say everything on the album is very real and personal. They are not all his stories but something very close to him. Slow down is just the tip of the iceberg. He discloses that he wrote everything on the album. He also mentioned that he has never put out anything written by someone else.



Unfortunately, he has not been able to settle on a title for the album. He says the first album was easy to name, unlike this album. The new album is full of growth; He is made money, had good vibes, travelled, lost some friends, made some friends. And he is fixed everything into the music. Although he was vague about a collaboration with WizKid, he mentions working on something with Mr Eazi.



