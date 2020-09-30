Tabloid News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

The friend of your enemy should be your enemy – Prophet

Renowned man of God Kwabena Asiamah widely known as Ajugrajah has said The friend of your enemy should be your enemy.



According to him, loyalty has become a thing of the past and If someone is a friend of your enemy, then you should never trust them.



He was responding to a question asked by host of Afro Joint FiifI Pratt on whether he has friends.



In his response, he disclosed he has no friends.



Meanwhile, Popular self-acclaimed man of God whose doctrines of teachings in the Bible seem to be different from the one initial Christians portray popularly known as Ajugrajah has been very controversial with his own discovery of the Bible he claims.”



The friend of your enemy is your enemy; just as the enemy of your friend is your enemy,” he added.



He indicated if someone is an enemy of your friend, by the ways of loyalty and devoted friendship, they are also your enemy.





