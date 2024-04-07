The fact that Funny Face is still in prison shows how ridiculous our justice system is - Barker-Vormawor fumes

In light of Funny Face's case and the court's act of remanding him into prison, Private legal practitioner, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has criticized Ghana’s justice system.



Barker Vormawor said he finds it difficult to understand why the embattled comedian was denied bail and detained in prison, while still facing trial.



He argued that once an individual is a known personality who can be recognized, he deserves to be granted bail and report to the police when necessary.



In a Twitter post, while wondering why Funny Face is still wallowing in prison, the popular activist described the refusal to grant Funny Face bail as unfair and ridiculous.



“The fact that Funny Face is still in prison cells just shows you how ridiculous our criminal justice system is. The only reason why a judge should deny a person bail is when there is genuine uncertainty that they will not show up to stand trial. Funny Face is a recognizable person in this country. He is not a flight risk. There is absolutely no reason why he won’t show up to stand trial.



“Why do we keep using bail as a punishment? The person is already being tried. So, the purpose of the remand is what kraa? Sometimes, I wonder what really is the interest of judges. So detached from any human empathy or even respect for the sanctity of constitutional rights. Why do I even bother? Honestly!!” he wrote in a post sighted by GhanaWeb.



Funny Face remanded for two weeks



Funny Face was remanded into police custody for two weeks by the Ofaakor Circuit Court after he was hit with charges of drunk and careless driving.



Background



On Sunday, March 24, 2024, the comedian’s vehicle nearly killed five persons, including a mother and two kids at Kasoa, Kakraba junction in the central region.



In a detailed report by UTV’s Central Regional correspondent, monitored by GhanaWeb, some eyewitnesses identified that the tragic incident stemmed from drunk driving, and cruising at an abnormal speed, among others.



View the post below





The fact that funny face is still in prison cells just shows you how ridiculous our criminal justice system is.



The only reason why a judge should deny a person bail, is where there is genuine uncertainty that they will not show up to stand trial.



Funny Face is a recognizable…