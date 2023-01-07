The exciting moment T-Pain climbed the stage at the Black Star Line event

Entertainment of Saturday, 7 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Faheem Rashad Najm, popularly known as T Pain, was one of the headline performers at the Black Star Line festival.



It was an incredible moment as one by one, the thousands of teaming crowd gathered at the Independence Square in Accra, sang out his lyrics amidst cheers.



T-Pain performed back-to-back hits including, ‘Good life’, ‘Bartender’, ‘Buy you a drink’ and so on, but the crowd went agog when he performed ‘All I do is win’.



He also displayed his usual dancing skills and this got the crowd charged up some more.



Seeing the love from the crowd the American rapper went on one of his knees on stage and said;



“I promise to be there for y’all. Thank you, Accra, Thank you Ghana.”



T-pain was one of the big international acts that took turns performing at the Black Star Line concert held on January 6, 2022, at the Independence Square in Accra.



However, Vic Mensa and Chance the Rapper hosted the Black Star Line Festival in Accra which featured a weeklong series of events and climaxed it with a music concert.



The two artistes have been rallying the diaspora community to permanently contribute their skills and capital to the cocoa-rich west African country.



Watch the video below:







EB/BB