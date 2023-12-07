The country is not headed in the right direction, our leaders can do better - Kojo Cue

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 December 2023

Ghanaian alternative music artiste, Kojo Cue, has lamented the current economic hardships plaguing the nation. This, he believes, is a result of the country’s leaders not doing enough to ensure the betterment of the country.



Kojo Cue expressed this at an interview on 3FM on December 7 where he acknowledged the impact of the global recession on economic conditions but argued that Ghana's leadership could do more to navigate the challenges effectively.



“No, we are not headed in the right direction, even though I do think it's a global thing as well. There's a recession. Things are happening. But I also absolutely believe that the leaders of this country can do way better than they're doing. If this is the best they can do, they honestly cannot be happy with themselves,” he expressed.



The artiste's candid remarks highlight the growing sentiment among some Ghanaians regarding the need for stronger leadership to address the economic difficulties facing the nation. As the country grapples with both internal and external economic pressures, citizens have for more effective strategies and actions from those in positions of authority.



In September, the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration was a 3-day protest organized by a pressure group called Democracy Hub, it started on social media and was met with significant support from a number of influential young individuals both on and off social media.



Although the first day of the demonstrations was marred with reports of police brutality, the subsequent days went without incident and were joined by a number of celebrities including EL, Stonebwoy, D-Black, and SDKdele.



