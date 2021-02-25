Entertainment of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'The collapse of Kumawood pushed me into YouTube videos' – Ras Nene

play videoActor, Ras Nene

Kumawood actor, Ras Nene, who has risen to fame with his viral YouTube skits has explained that the collapse of the local movie industry led him and most of his colleagues to put up their works on the video-sharing platform.



The actor who currently has an impressive number of subscribers on YouTube following the attention that his comic videos have generated says he is grateful for the public support.



Ras Nene revealed that previously, most movie directors only called him up for action roles but found his strength in comic roles when he challenged himself to start his personal production.



Speaking in an interview won the “Uncut Show” monitored by GhanaWeb, he noted that most actors and movie producers are now into YouTube videos with the gradual collapse of Kumawood movies.





“The Kumahood movies wasn’t performing so well, there wasn’t anybody to promote our works. This was the time that witnessed the popularity of YouTube... most of us were interested in putting our work on that platform,” he explained.





He further added that “with this move, I was able to take up any role I liked… my fans who knew me for playing action roles were surprised to see me playing comic roles .”



According to Ras Nene who is also known as “Aka Ebenezer” or “Lykee”, most producers who worked with him weren't in favour of him taking up new roles aside from playing the character of an armed robber in action movies.



"It's been three years since I started comic movies…now more than ever, peoples’ attention have been drawn to YouTube videos. Viewers don't worry about the amount of data they spend on watching our videos," he added.



Watch the video below:



