‘The brainwashing is too much’ – Osebo chides ‘clueless’ Christians

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian businessman, Osebo The Zaraman has called for a change of mind among some believers who have been brainwashed into accepting certain things, which include false practices under the guise of Christian worship.



According to Osebo, a majority of Christians in Ghana and Africa have neglected the true gospel by falling victim to fake preachers who have exploited them for years.



In his call, Osebo urged Christians to worship God in truth and also uncover the mysteries of their religion.



“If apple can cure sicknesses, then there will be no sick person in Italy. People fetch River Jordan and bring it into the country. If it heals sicknesses, people over there wouldn’t have been ill. We have been brainwashed into believing certain things. In Africa, Christianity is our first priority. Christianity is not practiced through only preaching. You prove it by your deeds. Every Saturday, I donate. I don’t fast, I don’t visit the Atwea Mountains, MOGPA or Achimota Forest to pray. God listens to our prayers no matter the location. The fastest way by which God listens to our prayers is through the act of giving. It is not through cheap talk," he disclosed in an interview with blogger Nkonkonsa.



The fashionista who highlighted the importance of giving to the needy admonished Christians to channel their energies into positive things instead of blaming the devil for every happening.



“Faith and work complement each other. Paul said it in the bible. What is your faith? Is your faith about storming the church with canes to lash the devil? Is it by stomping your foot in churches disrespectfully whiles requesting things from God? We don’t understand Christianity," he added.







OPD/OGB