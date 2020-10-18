Entertainment of Sunday, 18 October 2020

The battle is the Lord saga: Diana Asamoah clears herself

play videoEvangelist Diana Asamoah spoke to Nana Ama McBrown in an interview.

Ghanaian gosple musician Evangelist Diana Asamoah got social media users and her fans cracking up days ago over her pronunciation of some English words.



The musician, who is also a die hard NPP supporter, was on TV Africa to promote the party ended up mispronuncing the popular saying of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo 'the battle is the Lord's'.



In the video which went viral, she was heard saying ‘the battery is the Lord’s’.



Commenting on the video for the first time on UTV's United Showbiz show, monitored by GhanaWeb, she told the host Nana Ama McBrown that she didn't say 'battery'; adding that she only spoke American English that day.



"I didn't say 'battery', I said barrey...I spoke American English," she humorously said.



