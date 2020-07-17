Entertainment of Friday, 17 July 2020

Source: pulse.com.gh

The arts industry needs a representative in parliament - Obour after losing NPP primaries

Bice Osei Kuffour ‘Obour’

Bice Osei Kuffour ‘Obour’ has stated that the creative arts industry needs a representation in parliament.



The former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) who is now a politician lost the NPP parliamentary primaries for the Asante Akyem Constituency to the incumbent MP, Kojo Asante Boateng.



According to him, he fought well as a first-time contender especially since he was close to winning against someone who is more experienced.



He made this statement during an interview with Doreen Avio on Joy FM.



Obour disclosed to Doreen that fellow musician Okyeame Kwame paid him a visit at Juaso in Kumasi and after the election, he said “bro you have won”.



“To me, that is a win and victory because this is my first time in the contest. Some of my delegates were suspended and if they were allowed to vote, hopefully, there would be a different story,” Myjoyonline quoted him.



He continued that his representation in parliament would have been a victory for the entire creative arts industry.



“We are not broken hearted, what it means is that we have four more years to prepare to win the seat. And definitely with their support, we can win the seat. The future is that the creative arts industry needs a representative in parliament. The broader creative arts sector needs a voice on the floor of parliament."



“We are not dwindling and stopping until that seat in parliament has been secured for the broader arts industry.”



“Being a musician is not just about performing. If as I sit now, people still enjoy my performance that is my music. Day in day out, I write some new stuff.”



“I am sure at the appropriate time when there is room, energy, the mood and the peace of mind and everything is ready, I wouldn’t be surprised if I drop another banger. While my songs are played, they are performed.”he concluded.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.