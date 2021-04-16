'The Unfortunate Break Up', new skit by Skbeatz Records on relationships

Movies of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: Skbeatz Records

Every week, the camp of Skbeatz Multimedia Production comes out with new interesting, motivational and educative video skits and short films based on human relations, trust in relationships on their YouTube channel.



Fast-rising Ghanaian filmmaker and publicist , Skbeatz Records is out with another intriguing short skit titled 'The Unfortunate Break Up'.



The short video stars Sampson Agyekum, Abdulai Rukaya and Borklin as the only three actors in the short film.



The story narrates a life experience of a young man who gets deceived by his trusted male friend, about his fiancee being a Witch.



The deceitful friend lies, claiming it was a prophesy said by his Pastor from the Church.



Based on that prophecy said by his friend, the gentleman breaks up with his lady without finding out first if truly it was a prophecy or a 'prophetic lie'.



Was the Prophecy true or Not?



Well, after watching the video, you'd get to know what actually happened.



The story, written and produced by Skbeatz Records also has a touch of comedy based on the English language used by the characters.



Click to watch video and share your lessons from this experience.



