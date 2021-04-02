You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 04 02Article 1222756

Music of Friday, 2 April 2021

MET TV

The Pent Project releases Easter song 'Kristo Mmo'

The choir's yearly concert dubbed 'The Blood' will be held virtually this year play videoThe choir's yearly concert dubbed 'The Blood' will be held virtually this year

Non-denominational choir, The Pent Project, made up of young and dynamic people with various talents is out with an Easter masterpiece dubbed 'Kristo Mmo'.

The song produced by renowned sound engineer and gospel musician KODA, is available on all digital platforms currently.

The song also came with a very appealing music video shot by renowned director, McWillies.

The seed for The Pent Project was sown in The Church of Pentecost during the 2000s when youth camp meetings were very popular. It started as a mass choir that was put together for bi-annual camp meetings.

The group has since gone beyond the boundaries of The Church of Pentecost and is now a non-denominational choir with young people from various churches in the country.

Aside from this single, the group is working assiduously on their upcoming album with songs like 'Mala' featuring Eric Jeshrun, and Daakye Bi ft. Naa Mercy amongst others.

The choir's yearly concert dubbed THE BLOOD which happens every Easter Sunday will be virtual this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event starts at 5 pm GMT and will be live on their YouTube channel - The Pent Project, MX 24, and Awake TV.

