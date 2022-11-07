The Otumfuo-Awoamefia photo that has social media buzzing

Entertainment of Monday, 7 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This year's Hobgetsotso Za by the people of the Volta Region was termed historic due to the presence of paramount chiefs from across the country.



It is safe to say that only the northern region did not have a major participant.



Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Ga Mantse, King Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and Kwahuhene Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II graced the festival on the invitation of the Awoamefia Togbi Sri III.



There was a display of culture and diverse Ghanaian traditions on Saturday, November 5, when dignitaries trooped into Hogbe Park, Anloga to be part of the celebrations.



One photo that has become the reference point in terms of celebrating the Ghanaian diversity and unity is one that had the host and visiting Asantehene.



The photo originally shared by Manhyia Palace Events and Photos have widely been shared by some public figures with messages of peace and unity.



Find some of the tweets below:





The enduring richness and oneness in diversity that make our nation Ghana beautiful and envied. Have a lovely Sunday! pic.twitter.com/WVJjAWcFgy — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) November 6, 2022

Respect! Resilience! Regeneration! Progress! Love and Elegance all in one photograph! This must be my photo of the year, 2022! Otumfuo and Togbi Sri! @AAA_Grey @Bridget_Otoo @AmakaAnku pic.twitter.com/9HBQoCSCND — Joyce Bawah Mogtari (@joyce_bawah) November 6, 2022

I love this picture of Asantehene and Awoemefia. We are one People with a common destiny ???????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/0k9zk9KrWo — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) November 6, 2022

Awoamefia Togbi Sri III gave visitors and tourists the time of their lives with fun-filled activities and a display of Volta tradition.Vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia led the government delegation that included Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah and the Volta Regional Minister, Archibald Letsa.This year's celebrations themed “60 Years of Anlo Hogbetsotso Za: Uniting for development, sustaining our unique cultural commonwealth for future generations” was widely attended by people from all four corners of Ghana.SARA