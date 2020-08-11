Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: My News GH

The NPP tradition doesn't believe in entertainment - Mr. Beautiful

Movie actor, Mr. Beautiful born Clement Bonney, has said that the Danquah, Dombo, and Busia Tradition together with its descendants have nothing good for the entertainment industry.



According to him, tracing the history of Ghana, one will realize that the family of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo does not believe in entertainment and will only use them for their parochial interest in gaining votes and not to develop the entertainment industry.



Mr. Beautiful said John Dramani Mahama is an entertainer who believes that the creative arts industry could be used to provide the country with revenue and therefore will work at reviving it.



Mr. Beautiful who was speaking on Accra-based Okay FM said, "Halifax, I’ve shown you the trend, look at Kutu Acheampong, Rawlings, Attah Mills, John Mahama look at the line. Dakwa Busia Tradition knows nothing and they can’t do anything for the entertainment industry or the movie industry. They don’t believe in the industry and it’s clear because they’ve not done anything for the industry."



He added that, “The only person who can revive the entertainment industry is John Mahama because he’s an entertainer. Do you know President Mahama is a DJ? He will entertain you seriously. I wish everyone could be with John Mahama for some few minutes.”

