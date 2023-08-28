The Continent Live launched for African Music

Entertainment of Monday, 28 August 2023

Source: The Continent Live

The Continent Live, a trailblazing content production company with a strong focus on high-quality music content, executive producer services, and talent agency operations, has announced its soft launch.



This is to mark the beginning of an exciting new era in the African music industry.



The Continent Live aims to help spearhead the careers of the next generation of superstars from Africa.



Founded by entrepreneur Roland Ohene-Amoako, who serves as the Founder and Chief Executive, The Continent Live is poised to revolutionize the Ghanaian music landscape with its fresh approach and commitment to showcasing African talent to the world.



Roland brings over a decade of experience in media & entertainment, supply chain management, and marketing. His journey began in the logistics industry as part of his brother’s business in the USA and later co-founded several successful businesses in the tech, media, and entertainment industries, including Aftown (a prominent streaming platform), TIC Ghana (a creative agency), and Beyond Management (a top-tier event staffing and logistics company).



Roland's extensive expertise drives The Continent Live's mission to elevate African music on the global stage.



Joining the team is Najeeb Tosin Ayinde, who serves as the Head of Operations. As an energy economist with a wealth of operations experience, Najeeb ensures seamless operations and efficient processes at The Continent Live.



He is a passionate music enthusiast who finds great joy in exploring a wide range of genres and artistes.



Additionally, he has successfully been part of events such as Afrofuture, NFL Africa: The Touchdown, Black Star Line Festival and UppFest.

Maud Hotor serves as the Head of Music, bringing over five years of illustrious experience in the music and entertainment industry.



Maud is a passionate Music exec and Event curator, known for orchestrating exceptional events and crafting innovative marketing campaigns that elevate brands and artists, fostering unforgettable musical experiences. She also runs her own event scripts and sound that has over the years given emerging talents a stage to showcase their talents.



Ewurama Dadson leads the Marketing efforts.



Her journey since birth has been deeply entwined with entertainment, marketing and the law.



Having carved her own path, Ewurama alternates between project management, music marketing, content development, and other music-related experiences.



In a span of 5 years, she has successfully played key roles in events such as Afrofuture, Black Excellence Brunch Ghana, Black Star Line Festival, iMullar Sound System and her very own, Brunch&Babes among other events.



She plays a pivotal role in driving The Continent Live's marketing strategies.

"The Continent Live was launched in March 2023 with its first writing camp, carefully curated with selected artists and producers.



Over a period of 7 days, more than 50 artists, 15 producers, and songwriters came together to create 70 songs. Throughout the year, The Continent Live engaged these talents in various ways, including educational sessions with Alec Boateng, co-president of 0207 Def Jam UK, as well as showcase performances at Ashesi and other events like Outmosphere. All these activities are aimed at enhancing various aspects of an artist's career.



"The launch of The Continent Live represents a momentous occasion for us and our music community," Roland Ohene-Amoako indicated in a press statement.



“We are dedicated to creating a community that not only nurtures and empowers our artists but also celebrates the richness of African culture and heritage through the universal language of music. Our vision is to unite music enthusiasts from all corners of the world, and this soft launch is just the beginning of an incredible journey,” he continued.



“During our next phase, The Continent Live will offer music enthusiasts and artists a sneak peek into its innovative platform, promising to be an immersive experience for all stakeholders.



"The Continent Live's commitment to supporting emerging talent and fostering creativity is underlined by its strategic partnerships with industry leaders.



"These collaborations will further enhance the platform's ability to connect artists with opportunities that drive their careers forward,” he added.



“As The Continent Live embarks on this landmark moment, music enthusiasts, artists, and industry stakeholders are invited to join in on this transformative journey. The launch is a pivotal stepping stone towards the platform's grand unveiling, where it will emerge as a trailblazer in the African music industry,” he concluded.