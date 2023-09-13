'The Celebrity IGP has balls' - Dzifa Gomashie hails Dampare

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Member of Parliament for Ketu South has celebrated the performance of Inspector-General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare after his testimony before a parliamentary committee on Tuesday, September 12.



In a post hours after Dampare's hours-long testimony, the one-time actress said she had been skeptical about the praise that Dampare was showered with when he was first appointed as police chief.



She, however, admitted that despite being hard to please, the way and manner Dampare conducted himself before the committee clearly showed that he merited his position.



On the substantive issue of the leaked tape on which his colleagues are plotting his ouster from office, Abla Gomashie said in her post titled; 'The CELEBRITY IGP:'



Read her full post below: THE CELEBRITY IGP



When he was appointed and the "praise and worship" started, I held my horses. I am still holding my horse, but.....



I am hard to please, yes, but I also applaud when it is deserved. I have been slow to comment or pass judgement on the IGP because that is exactly what I wish for myself.



Not that anyone cares what I think, but I am a Ghanaian with a Facebook page and I am entitled to express my opinion on the page, aloo!



My opinion, since this particular messy issue came up, is he has balls!



Today, his composure and brilliance is obvious as he answers the questions put to him by the members of the committee.



For those who have the privilege and opportunity to face the camera and hold microphones, watch the video of the CELEBRITY IGP before the Parliamentary committee and learn how it is done.