The COVID-19 pandemic was a blessing in disguise for me - Diana Hamilton

Entertainment of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel artiste Diana Hamilton has shared how the COVID-19 pandemic turned out to be a blessing in disguise for her, as she was able to achieve many things during the lockdown period.



In an interview with MX24, the singer, who won the Artiste of the Year and Gospel Artiste of the Year at the 2021 Ghana Music Awards, said she had a great year as the world battled the pandemic, thanks to God's grace and guidance.



She said the pandemic gave her time to wait on God, work on her music and also be at home with her family.



"I had a great year. I think it was kind of due to COVID. I finished the Awake Experience in 2020, in February and then I went back to the UK, and then Covid just took over.



"It gave me time to wait on God. It gave me time to just work, but then also be at home. And so by 2021, we were seeing the fruit of the times that God had given us in that year. And we're just grateful," she recalled.



She also revealed that she had the chance to work on other projects, including the opening of a clothing line, DH by DH, which was something she had always wanted to do but never had the time.



She said she wrote many songs during the lockdown and has been releasing them back to back to bless her fans.



"For me, it was just a lot of things...I even had the chance to open a clothing line, something that I should have done way earlier. It kind of gave me time to sit back. I wrote songs, and since that time, we've been releasing them back to back," she said.



She expressed her gratitude to God for making her year fruitful, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.



Diana Hamilton is one of the most popular and influential gospel musicians in Ghana and beyond, with several hit songs, such as Adom, Mo Ne Yo, Nsenkyerene Nyankopon, and W'asem.



She is also known for her annual Awake Experience tour, which is a gospel concert that features herself and other guest artists.



She has also been involved in various humanitarian and philanthropic activities, such as donating to orphanages, hospitals, and schools.



She is a trained nurse by profession and works as a cardiac nurse in the UK.



Watch the video below





ID/