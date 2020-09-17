LifeStyle of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

The Bible was deliberately created to mislead Africans - Avram Moshe

Leader and Founder of Common Sense Family, Avram Moshe

Leader and Founder of the Common Sense Family, Avram Moshe, has described the Holy Bible as a storybook adding that it was deliberately created to mislead Africans.



Speaking on Kingdom TV, the outspoken social commentator revealed that the Bible was inspired by men but not God.



Mr. Moshe equally claimed that the story of Jesus was copied from the myth surrounding the Egyptian god of the sky and controller of the sun and the moon.



According to Avraham Ben Moshe, the Bible was deliberately created to hoodwink Africans and that the birth and stories surrounding Jesus Christ is not real.



He, however, urged his followers to apply common sense and reject the Bible and see it as a storybook.



He further mentioned that the writers of the Bible were not eyewitnesses to what they wrote.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.