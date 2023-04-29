The Bible has no power - Apostle Ekatso

Entertainment of Saturday, 29 April 2023

Apostle Frank Gago popularly known as Ekatso has stated that the Bible has no power as is widely believed.



According to the controversial man of God, the Bible is only a book that helps every believer to renew their spirit and faith.



“When God was performing miracles, mankind did not know what we call a book. The Bible is a book that when you buy and you believe in the word, it becomes the Holy Bible. Even Kwaku Bonsam quotes from the Bible. It is just a normal book but it is you who makes it the Holy Bible.



“It is not the Bible that wields power and a lot of people do not understand it, there is no power in the Bible. The power resides in you. If I pray for people and they fall under my anointing, do you see me touch them with the Bible?” he questioned during an interview with Oman Channel.



Apostle Ekatso joins the likes of the founder and leader of Life Assembly Worship Center, Prophet Christian Kwabena Andrews popularly known as ‘Osofo Kyiriabosom’, who has also claimed that the Bible is as ‘powerless’ as any other book.



Describing the holy scriptures as nothing more than a history book, Kyiriabosom during an interview in November 2021 stressed that it is for this reason that the Bible can be found at a shrine, and others misuse it but nothing happens to them because it doesn’t carry any power.







