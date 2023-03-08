The Akan language lacks rhythmic and tonal elements in music production - Okraku-Mantey

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

The Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, has commented that the Akan language is lacking in rhythmic and tonal elements, making it the weakest language for music production in the country.



Mr. Okraku-Mantey acknowledged that despite this weakness, the Akan language has been heavily promoted, giving the impression that the Akan tribe is the only one capable of producing great music.



“The Akan language is the weakest. That is my perspective. Somebody could differ. The Akan language is the weakest when it comes to music.



“Unfortunately, the Akan people have pushed so hard that it sounds as if they’re the ones who could make the best music." "It's not true,” he said.



During an interview on Joy FM, the Deputy Minister highlighted the Northern, Volta, and Gas regions as areas that have the potential to produce exceptional music that can overpower the Akan language in music production.



Okraku-Mantey further explained that Akan musicians have recognized the potential of these languages and have been incorporating them into their music to catch on quickly in terms of music production.



Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Dancehall artiste, Jupitar, on GhanaWeb’s Talkertainment show with Doreen Abanema Abayaa, he said otherwise.



According to the ‘Enemies’ artiste, he believed the Twi language was promoted more than other languages in Ghana and pleaded with gatekeepers to give opportunities to artistes from different regions.



