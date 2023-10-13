'That's the most I've ever seen a person ingest smoke' - Ed Sheeran on moments with Burna Boy

Entertainment of Friday, 13 October 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Popular UK singer, Ed Sheeran, has shared an experience he had with Afrobeats singer, Burna Boy, during a studio session.



In a viral interview, the UK artiste recalled an instance where he got very high while hanging out with the Grammy Award-winning singer.



According to Ed Sheeran, that was the first time he had seen a person “ingest" such an amount of smoke.



The UK musician explained that he noticed he was extremely high, the moment before he was about to get on stage to perform at a gig later that day.



Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran have established a form of friendship following their release of a single titled 'For My Hand" in 2022.



See the video of Ed Sheeran talking about his experience with Burna Boy below:



