‘That mad boy should do what is right’ – Family of Funny Face’s baby mama

The father of Vanessa Anokyewaa, the mother of Funny Face’s children says the actor is yet to officially apologize to his daughter and family after publicly disrespecting them.



According to Jah Wizdom, his daughter was humiliated by Funny Face and expects him to officially visit the family to render an unqualified apology adding that he doesn't regard his 'social media apology'.



The angry father in an interview on Akoma FM’s ‘Entertainment 360’ described Funny Face as “mad boy” following his failure to call or visit his family to officially apologize.



He said: “That mad boy should do what is right by coming with some elders from his family to officially meet us. We don’t want to discuss family issues in the media anymore.”



Jah Wizdom also told the public to disregard news that the actor has made peace with his daughter, Vanessa, following her recent delivery of a baby girl.



Funny Face upon the arrival of his third-born child, took to his social media page to apologize to Vanessa and the general public following his social media rants.



“VANNESSA I am truly sorry, let everybody put da blame on me. I am ever ready to carry da cross of my family dis girls can’t suffer and hustle. To VANNESSA’s mother, Grandma I am sorry I used those words on you .. pls forgive me. Grandpa JAH WISDOM, Daddy am really sorry for all da things I said to you .. Daddy from today me and you .. will be blazing Dazing,” part of his post read.







