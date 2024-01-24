‘That is a stupid question’ - Agradaa blasts persons questioning Cheddar’s source of wealth

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Evangelist Mama Pat who is popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has chided persons who are questioning the source of wealth of the leader of The New Force political movement, Nana Kwame Bediako well known as Cheddar.



She argued that Cheddar’s source of wealth should not be the main focus of some Ghanaians, especially the media, instead, they should rather be more concerned about his policies and what he would bring to the table as an independent candidate hoping to become president of the nation.



Nana Agradaa fumed about why people are obsessed with Cheddar’s source of wealth and stated that such questions do not make sense to her at all.



Speaking in a Twitter live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Nana Agradaa urged Cheddar to be cautious about granting interviews with the media because some individuals want to embarrass him in public by asking irrelevant questions.



“If your campaign team is strong enough, they should have given the radio station specific questions to be asked during the interview and specify those are not supposed to be asked. I was watching one of your [Cheddar] interviews and they [journalists] were asking you where you got your money from.



“To me, that is a stupid question. Because the source of his wealth has nothing to do with his political ambition which is aimed at helping Ghanaians. Some of the questions that are asked by some journalists don’t make sense at all. There are people in the media whose intention is to interview and disgrace you and bring you down,” she said.



The source of Cheddar's wealth has been a major talking point in Ghana especially after he officially unveiled himself as the leader of The New Force political movement.



In one of his interviews, Cheddar said he made his first one million pounds sterling at 21 from selling scrap. Among others, he disclosed that the driving force behind his financial success stemmed from a blend of ventures in the telecommunications industry and the strategic business of selling scrap in the United Kingdom.



Cheddar hopes to become the president of Ghana if the Ghanaian electorate gives him the nod in the December 7, 2024, presidential polls as he aims at contesting as an independent candidate.



