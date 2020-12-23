Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Source: Zionfelix

That $150 for coronavirus test at the Airport is evil – A Plus

Musician, A Plus

Ghanaian social and political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng, well known as A Plus, has spoken against the $150 COVID-19 test charged at the Kotoka International Airport.



For some months now, many Ghanaians have registered their displeasure over the mandatory test and the exorbitant charge.



Adding his voice on this discourse in a video sighted by Zionfelix.net, A Plus stated that the decision is pure wickedness.



He was not happy about how some few individuals in the government of the day are using their minds to extort money from citizens.



The outspoken political activist mentioned how a country like UAE conduct free tests for citizens and foreigners.



A Plus, who is also the leader of The People’s Project (TPP) explained that once someone has done a COVID-19 test at the departing point, the next test will be free when they arrive in Dubai or other places in the UAE.



He was shocked about why Ghana cannot do the same since the country can boast of oil and other natural resources.



A Plus stressed on the need for Ghanaians to speak up and condemn certain things which are not the best devoid of political affiliations.





