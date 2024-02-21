'Thanks for everything' - Safo Newman reacts after a meetup with idol Sarkodie

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

New Ghanaian sensation, Safo Newman, has finally had his dreams come true after meeting his musical idol, Sarkodie.



Safo Newman, who rose to fame following his hit song "Akokoa" after Sarkodie endorsed it as "a banger", had cited in multiple interviews that Sarkodie was instrumental in his success as an artiste.



He stated that he had always looked up to Sarkodie as a role model and mentor in his musical journey and would love to meet and work with him.



Videos making waves on social media show Sarkodie and Safo Newman finally meeting face-to-face for the first time.



The duo could be seen in Sarkodie's studio in Accra as they worked on a project together.



Taking to his Instagram page on February 21, 2024, Safo Newman expressed his gratitude to Sarkodie for the love and support from the rapper.



"Thanks, Landlord @sarkodie for everything. You're great," he said.



The development has been met with positive reactions on social media with many wondering what the collaboration would be like.



