Thank you, but the bride is my sister - Yvonne Okoro clarifies

Yvonne Okoro has explained that the bride-to-be was her sister after her IG caption had her DM flooded with congratulatory messages.



Earlier reports suggested that the actress was the bride when she shared a video of herself having fun with her friends. After being swamped with goodwill messages and vibes, the actress came out to set the record straight.



Her new edited caption, “A fun bridal shower for my sister. I see how happy you all are in my comments for me. So I had to edit and say, “No Nope. It’s not mine. Amen to all your blessings and well wishes in my life. I receive. Have a good day.”



Sorry for the disappointment, we all know how happy we were for our favourite actress. Soon we will surely bombard her with all the love and good vibes.



And congratulations to Roseline Okoro. You made a beautiful bride.



